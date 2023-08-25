Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding
Lester Kiewit speaks to Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous magneto lights. Listen below.
Tevo's best known for importing alternative power devices from abroad to help South African's through loadshedding.
Bennett says that their best-seller, Magneto lights is still in demand and will continue to be as long as loadshedding continues to impact South Africa.
Since loadshedding isn't going anywhere, Bennett says, they are able to offer people more in terms of alternative power solutions with more wattage, helping you power more than just lights.
Bennett says they have devices ranging from 200W to bigger units which comprises of Portable Power Stations that can power up to 1500 watts, 2200 watts and 3.6 kilowatts. The latter will enable you to run large homes and appliances, depending on your needs.
Bennett says, these power stations are built for household use over a long period of time.
Magneto has grown beyond providing lighting to homes but providing power to homes.Patrick Bennett, TEVO - CEO
Magneto also provides alternative power solutions like solar generation - check out all products, here.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding
