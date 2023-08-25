JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to English musician, JP Cooper about his music career and hits first visit to South Africa.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, soulful singer and songwriter, JP Cooper is in South Africa this weekend for a trio of shows across the country.

He will be touching down in Johannesburg on 26 August (tomorrow) to headline the ParkLive music festival at Marks Park, Emmarentia.

The likes of Lloyiso, Shortstraw, and Goodluck will also be taking to the stage.

Cooper says, it is amazing to be able to come to South Africa and play for audiences around the world after a decade in the industry.

It was never really a case of if, it was a case of when… I was very certain that there was a place for the music that I made in the world. It still blows my mind. JP Cooper, musician

As he works on his third album, Cooper hopes to share more of his experiences through music with fans.

I’m excited to see what more songs are inspired by these relationships [with people and places] as I get older and how they develop the dynamic. JP Cooper, musician

Don’t miss ParksLives, tickets are still available on Howler:

• R295 for children between the ages of six to 17

• R395 for adults

• Children aged five and under enter for free.

Bring your camp chairs and picnic blankets along for a fun family day out!

