Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen
Clarence Ford speaks with Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent
The German federal government proposed new legislation to make it easier to become a German citizen.
This proposed change is intended to try and convince skilled workers to immigrate to Germany to fill job shortages.
Sundt says, despite the fact that roughly 20% of people living in Germany have immigrated from other countries, it is currently not easy for them to become naturalised citizens.
Under this legislation immigrants would be able to apply for citizenship after living there for five years.
The current legislation requires them to be in the country for at least eight years.
Some folks with special achievements or really excellent German skills would be able to apply after a mere three years.Kassandra Sundt, Deutsche Welle Correspondent
In addition to this, people coming from certain non-EU countries would be able to hold dual citizenship, which was previously not allowed.
While some are in favour of this legislation and say it is long overdue - Sundt says that there are other parties that are vehemently opposed to it.
The bill has not yet been passed and is set to be debated in parliament.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147417961_close-up-on-a-german-passport-on-wooden-background.html?vti=myb9cli8ix9fsak31e-1-49
More from World
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?
It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.Read More
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken
Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond.Read More
[WATCH] Russian Jet reportedly carrying Wagner boss plummets to the ground
Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly died in a plane crash, which has gone viral.Read More
France to rename international airport after Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
As the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing nears, a French airport has opted for an unusual tribute.Read More
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws
Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.Read More
Putin's revenge? Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia
It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin.Read More
March of the vellies: SA's Veldskoen picks up speed in the US
Veldskoen Shoes already exports to more than 30 countries and is picking up the pace in the US, where its vellies have been endorsed by celebs like Matthew McConaughey.Read More
UK MP Nadine Dorries under pressure as second council calls for her to step down
Despite announcing that she would be stepping down with immediate effect in June, Nadine Dorries has failed to do so.Read More
8 people dead after being trapped in a flooded Moscow sewer amid 'illegal' tour
The bodies of eight participants on an excursion to Moscow's sewer system have been found.Read More