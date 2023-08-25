More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues
Lionel Messi inspired a thrilling comeback to help Inter Miami come back from a 2–0 deficit to beat FC Cincinnati on penalties in the U.S. Open Cup on 24 August.
The boys in pink were down and almost out, when the Argentine delivered two brilliant crosses to striker Leonardo Campana to pocket two goals.
The second goal with just a minute of stoppage time remaining – unbelievable!
The 2–2 draw brought the game to extra time where Miami’s Josef Martinez scored.
But Cincinnati refused to stay down, coming back with a goal by Yuya Kubo to make it 3 – 3, sending the game to penalties.
Miami dominated, securing their place in the final with 5–4 in penalty kicks – one of which Messi scored.
The team maintains its eight-game unbeaten streak and will face Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on 27 September.
Running on the high of their League Cup win, Inter Miami go into the final looking to add another trophy to their cabinet.
