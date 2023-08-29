How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with the future in mind





Aiming to bring a better sense of confidence and comfort to Audi customers, the luxury car brand offers a flexible vehicle finance solution called Audi Assured. This finance option ensures you remain in control every step of the way by giving you the freedom to choose the kilometres you anticipate driving each year and the monthly finance term that suits you.

Learning more about this solution, John Perlman hosts Asif Hoosen, Audi South Africa’s Head of Retail, Planning, and Supply Chain, on The Afternoon Drive. They break down how consumers can make the most of this solution and how it differs from other vehicle finance options.

Listen to the full interview below.

“We feel like we need to progress this topic of finance to give South African consumers more certainty and predictability.” Asif Hoosen, Head: Retail, Planning, and Supply Chain, Audi South Africa

Some key benefits of Audi Assured include:

Drive a new Audi more often.

Peace of mind vehicle ownership.

Guaranteed future value at the end of contract period.

Agreed flexible mileage limit.

Three end-of-term options: Trade-in, Retain, and Return

The Audi Assured finance option is available on various Audi models purchased from any Audi dealership countrywide and financed through Audi Financial Services. By safeguarding the future value of your vehicle, you can be confident that your investment is protected, allowing you to have continuous peace of mind throughout your finance contract.

Check out the list of vehicles available and learn more about Audi Assured here.