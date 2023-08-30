Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
How Quro Medical Aims To Pioneer Africa's First and Largest Virtual Hospital

30 August 2023
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Mineworkers Investment Company

Using technology for the greater good and making healthcare that much more accessible. That's Quro Medical.

The Covid-19 pandemic left most of us on high-alert for basically any kind of medical condition, hoping that it isn’t part of a new widespread virus.

At the same time, technology has thrived throughout the lockdown period. New ways of communication have opened up, and digital conveniences have made so much of life possible without actually having to leave the house.

But what if you could combine medical and virtual in a way that really works?

Quro Medical does just that. Aiming to pioneer Africa’s first and largest virtual hospital, Quro brings a technology-enabled medical centre right into your home.

In the final episode of The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC, Quro Medical co-founders Dr. Vuyane Mhlomi and Zikho Pali join Bongani Bingwa alongside MIC Impact Investment Manager, Thato Ntseare. They discuss the purpose behind the virtual hospital and how the business plans to expand across the continent.

Listen to the full conversation below.

We are tackling the seemingly insurmountable challenge of the lack of access to quality healthcare services.

Zikho Pali, Co-Founder, Quro Medical

According to Dr. Mhlomi, a virtual hospital is a hospital that can take place where the patient resides and brings most of the medical services that you would experience in a physical hospital setting to your home. That includes doctors, medication, physiotherapy, drips, monitoring and more.

Quro Medical believes that quality and accessibility shouldn't be mutually exclusive, offering their virtual medical services at affordable rates, catering to patients who wouldn't necessarily be able to pay medical expenses at the current rates.

The Mineworker's Investment Company aligned with Quro Medical's values and fundamentals, investing R25 million into the business solution, but it's more than just a capital investment that makes this a successful partnership. MIC's Impact Investment Manager Thato Ntseare explains that access to skills and market is just as important as access to capital, making up the three key elements of the investment partnership.

What we like about MIC is that they are about more than just a capital partner. They truly believe in the impact and the business.

Dr. Vuyane Mhlomi, Co-Founder, Quro Medical

For more information, visit Quro Medical's official website.

Whether you’re a start-up looking to impress investors, or you’re looking to invest early in a potential unicorn but aren’t sure what qualities to look for, there are countless gems of knowledge throughout The Entrepreneur’s Journey with MIC podcast. series Enjoy and take notes while listening on your favorite podcast app then visit the MIC website to find out more about the Khulisani Ventures programme.




