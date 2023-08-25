Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s diplomacy skills were in sharp focus this week as the country hosted the highly anticipated BRICS Summit.

The mega event held in Sandton drew more than 60 heads of state from around the globe, including original BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Talks about a new world order, increased trade among BRICS member states, and calls for dedollarisations were top of the agenda at the meeting of the emerging economies.

Even though a concrete decision has not been taken about the technicalities on how to move away from using the US Dollar, BRICS leaders agreed to add six new members to the bloc.

It’s understood the BRICS leaders walked a tight diplomatic rope in trying to reach a consensus on the first phase of the expansion process.

During the economic summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin told delegates that Ramaphosa was key to the negotiations, using what he called diplomatic mastery.

But international relations analyst John Streamlau said Ramaphosa’s real challenge was domestic.

“It will be a lot easier for South Africa to play a role on the continent and on the global stage if it manages to overcome its domestic cleavages, and alienation and crime and Eskom and all of those impediments to a successful democracy and a successful developmental State.

“That’s where his challenge is going to be, and not with brokering among heads of State who don’t have a lot of dogs in the fight.”

Despite this, Streamlau still admits it will take a lot to manage tensions within the bloc.

