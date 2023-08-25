Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday said illegal mining hotspots in the province have exposed how mining co... 26 August 2023 1:35 PM
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gau... 26 August 2023 12:22 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality? Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position. 26 August 2023 1:06 PM
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be... 26 August 2023 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to... 26 August 2023 8:29 AM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst

25 August 2023 6:54 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
BRICS
Cyril Ramaphosa
Eskom load shedding

Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa must first overcome domestic issues.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s diplomacy skills were in sharp focus this week as the country hosted the highly anticipated BRICS Summit.

The mega event held in Sandton drew more than 60 heads of state from around the globe, including original BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

ALSO READ:

Talks about a new world order, increased trade among BRICS member states, and calls for dedollarisations were top of the agenda at the meeting of the emerging economies.

Even though a concrete decision has not been taken about the technicalities on how to move away from using the US Dollar, BRICS leaders agreed to add six new members to the bloc.

It’s understood the BRICS leaders walked a tight diplomatic rope in trying to reach a consensus on the first phase of the expansion process.

During the economic summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin told delegates that Ramaphosa was key to the negotiations, using what he called diplomatic mastery.

But international relations analyst John Streamlau said Ramaphosa’s real challenge was domestic.

“It will be a lot easier for South Africa to play a role on the continent and on the global stage if it manages to overcome its domestic cleavages, and alienation and crime and Eskom and all of those impediments to a successful democracy and a successful developmental State.

“That’s where his challenge is going to be, and not with brokering among heads of State who don’t have a lot of dogs in the fight.”

Despite this, Streamlau still admits it will take a lot to manage tensions within the bloc.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst




25 August 2023 6:54 PM
by Nokukhanya Mntambo
Tags:
BRICS
Cyril Ramaphosa
Eskom load shedding

More from Politics

© jirkaejc/123rf.com

41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election

25 August 2023 11:30 AM

This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Voters wait to cast their ballots at a voting station during the presidential and legislative elections in Harare, on August 24, 2023. Picture: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections

25 August 2023 9:11 AM

This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape

25 August 2023 7:33 AM

Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image @PresidencyZA

'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'

24 August 2023 7:25 PM

The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

24 August 2023 10:04 AM

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job application, employment, hiring. Pixabay: geralt

The hopeful 8 - Interviews get underway for SA's next Public Protector

23 August 2023 1:25 PM

The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© butenkow/123rf.com

Young Zimbabweans are using YouTube to ridicule politicians and educate voters

23 August 2023 8:10 AM

Young voters believe that change is possible and that they have a responsibility to participate in elections to bring that change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from live coverage of the opening of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg - Eyewitness News on YouTube

BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other

22 August 2023 9:12 PM

How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of Brics Summit / Twitter: @PresidencyZA

[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit

22 August 2023 11:57 AM

The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE

Local

Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee

Local

Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts

Local

EWN Highlights

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 4:16 PM

518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE

26 August 2023 3:35 PM

CT electricity hike protest: CoCT not above Nersa's directives, says Cosatu

26 August 2023 3:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA