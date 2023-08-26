Streaming issues? Report here
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor

26 August 2023 8:29 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
Molefi Ntseki
Shane McGregor

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to reconsider its current model of recruiting coaches and players.

The word “legendary” is banded about quite freely these days and to some, it has lost its meaning when describing players. One player who definitely lives up to the tag of “legendary” is Shane McGregor.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker won three league titles with the team and just about every other trophy on offer in the late 80s and early 90s. He is famed for his lethal partnership with Fani Madida, scoring 54 goals between them to form the deadliest duo the league has ever seen.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era.

Between Fani Madida and myself we scored so many goals. I don’t think the current Chiefs team has scored that many in 2 seasons. We played for each other and it was telepathic, the understanding. People don’t realise that we practised those movements every day in training. We wanted to win trophies and I learnt from my amateur side, even when I was 15 playing on the first side we had a winning mentality. Even in training, people used to hate me because I took it so seriously and kicking people as I would in a game. If training is not competitive then how can you be competitive in the game on the weekend?

Shane McGregor, Former Kaizer Chiefs Striker
shane-1jpg

The current crop of Chiefs are having a tough start in the DStv Premiership season and are winless in their opening three matches.

McGregor had his say on what he thinks is going wrong at the club.

There is a lot of major problems. When I played there was one person in charge, Kaizer. I feel sorry for him at the moment, there’s a lot of in fighting, the players they have bought don’t suit their style of play. Who is buying the players and who is making the decisions? Last season the coaches were inexperienced, and then this season you put another inexperienced coach in there, in the sense that he hasn’t coached many club matches. The scouting system is completely wrong. Everyone always says Sundowns are so far ahead because of their money but Sundowns know exactly the players they want and how they suit the team. Chiefs just signs players to make the fans happy. They need to start all over and build something from there.

Shane McGregor, Former Kaizer Chiefs Striker
shane-2jpg

McGregor also revealed that he has offered his services at Chiefs but was rejected by the club.

Watch below for the full interview with Shane McGregor:


This article first appeared on EWN : 'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor




