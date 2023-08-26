‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor hailed South Africa for hosting the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit as the country takes stock of the mega economic event.
The summit, held in Sandton during the week, drew more than 60 heads of state, including the original BRICS members, Brazil, India and China.
Russian President Vladamir Putin was the only BRICS leader who didn’t attend the event physically, amid an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for alleged war crimes linked to the war in Ukraine.
The bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.
READ MORE:
-
-
BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year
-
Saudi, UAE and Iran's addition to BRICS bloc can enhance inter-trade - analysts
Pandor said the summit was a resounding success.
“All in all – a big success. Well done South Africa for hosting a 15th BRICS summit so well.”
Pandor said South Africa’s chairmanship was underpinned by inclusivity.
“We’ve agreed to establish more sectoral bodies – one of them being the Women’s Business Alliance, which reported to the summit, and the youth council, which has been created.
“We are not looking at BRICS for now, but we are looking at BRICS well into the future, and the presence of those young people confirms that we have a forward-looking approach to this forum.”
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
