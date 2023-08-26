Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts





JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has urged ratepayers' associations that are boycotting paying their rates to the municipality to work with it, as it doesn't want the matter to end in court.

The city has been engaging with the Westville Ratepayers' Association, whose residents stopped paying their rates to the municipality. Instead, the association created a holding bank account where the residents are paying their rates amounts.

Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, eThekwini executive mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that not paying municipal rates is unlawful, however, the city would like to solve the situation amicably.

“To demonstrate that we are a listening and caring government, yesterday [Thursday] the council approved the revision of the electricity tariffs for 2023/24 to a 15.1% increase, as opposed to an 18.49% initially proposed by the municipality, pending the finalisation of Nersa tariffs."

Meanwhile, the Westville Ratepayers' Association said it will release the money to the city once it is satisfied with the service delivery, maintaining that this is a lawful exercise.

