Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts
JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has urged ratepayers' associations that are boycotting paying their rates to the municipality to work with it, as it doesn't want the matter to end in court.
The city has been engaging with the Westville Ratepayers' Association, whose residents stopped paying their rates to the municipality. Instead, the association created a holding bank account where the residents are paying their rates amounts.
Speaking during a media briefing on Friday, eThekwini executive mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that not paying municipal rates is unlawful, however, the city would like to solve the situation amicably.
“To demonstrate that we are a listening and caring government, yesterday [Thursday] the council approved the revision of the electricity tariffs for 2023/24 to a 15.1% increase, as opposed to an 18.49% initially proposed by the municipality, pending the finalisation of Nersa tariffs."
Meanwhile, the Westville Ratepayers' Association said it will release the money to the city once it is satisfied with the service delivery, maintaining that this is a lawful exercise.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts
More from Local
518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday said illegal mining hotspots in the province have exposed how mining companies are exploiting loopholes in regulatory frameworks under the department’s watch.Read More
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee
Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit
The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.Read More
Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene
Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'
Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.Read More
Alleged Mediclinic fraud would take ‘huge collusion and corruption'
Discovery and Momentum approached Mediclinic after claims of manipulation of patient bills.Read More
'Gavtol' informal traders 'harassed' by City officials as stalls get impounded
South African Informal Traders Alliance says they have been excluded from any conversations with the City regarding the by-laws.Read More