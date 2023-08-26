Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to life coach Debbie Hartmann on Weekend Breakfast.
Friendships are an important part of our lives, but how do you know when it's time to break up with a friend?
And how do you go about it?
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some insight into these difficult questions from life coach Debbie Hartmann.
Some friendships just naturally fizzle out, and that's OK she says.
However in the case of a good friend, you need to look out for the signs that show it is actually time to leave the relationship.
Five red flags:
- They take advantage of you
- They betray you
- They bail on you all the time
- They try to change who you are as a person
- The friendship is one-sided
Hartmann makes the point that we all go through different phases in life as we grow.
However if it's a relationship with a good friend that is turning sour you need to put things on the table and tell them "these behaviours are hurting me" before actually taking a decision to end the friendship.
When you're actually feeling anxious, unhappy or very negative in spending time with a friend, these are all the telling signs that it's time to break up with a friend.Debbie Hartmann, Life Coach
Another angle to consider is the status of the relationship - is this really a good friend, a friend or actually just an acquaintance?
Then decide whether you can recategorise the friendship, Hartmann says.
Remember you can't have the same rules for acquaintances as your good friends, so recategorise and in a sense expect less of them.Debbie Hartmann, Life Coach
She also emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries in a friendship.
"It's a very fine line, but I do think if you have healthy boundaries with your friends that will definitely dictate how you're going to navigate through this friendship."
Scroll up to listen to this illuminating conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadimgozhda/vadimgozhda1503/vadimgozhda150301614/38272348-two-women-standing-back-to-back-not-speaking-to-each-other-on-white-background.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.Read More
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?
Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.Read More
‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’
For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.Read More
Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?
Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.Read More
[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move
A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.Read More
Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'
He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'.Read More
Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding
Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights.Read More
How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases
Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’
Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip).Read More