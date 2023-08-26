[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
Rescuers used what they say is a groundbreaking stretcher wheel to get an injured hiker to safety from the Rooikat Ravine trail this week.
The 25-year-old woman injured both her ankles after she slipped and fell on the hiking trail above Cecilia Forest.
The hiker, her husband and three friends had gone up the jeep track from Constantia Neck to the viewpoint, before following the Rooikat Ravine path down towards the forest.
While crossing a broken section of the path, eroded by the recent rains, she lost her footing and slipped.
Unable to proceed any further the group immediately called the emergency number for Wilderness Search and Rescue. (021 937 0300)
While ground teams were getting ready to deploy, a trail runner was dispatched to find and assist the injured hiker.
Trail runners are able to cover distances much faster and provide valuable information to the responding team members says David Nel, a spokesperson WSAR.
When the rest of the rescue team arrived they were able to swiftly carry the woman down the trail Nel says, deploying the Cascade Rescue Company Terra Tamer stretcher wheel.
The Terra Tamer's described as an exceptionally light, obstacle crushing all-terrain wheel which makes complete control possible through an adjustable brake lever and disc brake system.
The Cascade Rescue Company Terra Tamer stretcher wheel is a game changer for wilderness rescue. Stretcher carries are faster and require far fewer hands over steep and difficult terrain.David Nel, Spokesperson - Wilderness Search and Rescue Western Cape
Watch the video posted by WSAR showing the Terra Tamer stretcher wheel in action:
Click here to find out more about the WSAR and how you can help.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=692713306235721&set=pcb.692720549568330
