'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?

702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday said illegal mining hotspots in the province have exposed how mining co... 26 August 2023 1:35 PM
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gau... 26 August 2023 12:22 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world. 24 August 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest. 26 August 2023 1:16 PM
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality? Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position. 26 August 2023 1:06 PM
Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be... 26 August 2023 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to... 26 August 2023 8:29 AM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
[WATCH] New Zealand rugby players campaign to legalise weed in sport The cannabis in sport lobby comes after Isaia Walker-Leawere was banned for smoking cannabis with THC. 25 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
JP Cooper excited to perform in Joburg this weekend The 'Perfect Stranger' singer will perform at Marks Park on 26 August. 25 August 2023 1:51 PM
On this day in 1998, Lauryn Hill went solo with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Yes! It's the 25th anniversary of Lauryn Hill's album: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. 25 August 2023 1:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
'Labels can be limiting': Does your birth order determine your personality?

26 August 2023 1:06 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Does your birth order determine your personality?

Many psychologists are of the opinion that the secret to sibling personality differences lies in their birth position.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

Are you the first, second, last born or only child in your family?

It's believed that your birth order can determine your personality.

Bush says the thing about birth order, is that we unconsciously play into these roles.

It's also said that parents treat children differently based on their birth position.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay

Here are some birth order personality traits:

Firstborn

• Reliable

• Conscientious

• Structured

• Cautious

• Controlling

• Achievers

Middle

• People-pleasers

• Somewhat rebellious

• Thrives on friendships

• Has a large social circle

• Peacemaker

Youngest

• Fun-loving

• Uncomplicated

• Manipulative

• Outgoing

• Attention-seeking

• Self-centered

Only child

• Mature for their age

• Perfectionists

• Conscientious

• Diligent

• Leaders

Like every profiling tool, you must ensure that you don't get boxed in, so that that person cannot grow beyond those kinds of limitations or labels. The labels can be limiting.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




More from Lifestyle

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Read More arrow_forward

@ vadimgozhda/123rf.com

Breaking up with a friend: When it's really necessary and how to do it

26 August 2023 11:57 AM

A life coach shares advice on recognising the red flags that show a friendship is not good for you and deciding whether it can be salvaged.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Negative body image can be a barrier to your sex life, so how do you fix it?

25 August 2023 5:07 PM

Having sex and being intimate can be an incredibly vulnerable experience, and how you feel about your body can impact that.

Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Semigration: why people have chosen to make the (semi) big move

25 August 2023 5:01 PM

A number of people living in Gauteng have made the choice to ‘semigrate’ to other parts of the country.

Read More arrow_forward

Bhizer, also known as Mr Gobisiqolo, on 'Deal or No Deal SA'.

Viral hit-maker brings home the KA-CHING on 'Deal or No Deal SA'

25 August 2023 4:26 PM

He banked a phenomenal R27,750 on the latest episode of 'Deal or No Deal SA'.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from tevo.co.za

Magneto lights STILL powers up homes in South Africa during loadshedding

25 August 2023 2:00 PM

Tevo CEO, Patrick Bennett speaks about whether there's still a large and sustained demand for their famous Magneto lights. 

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © fizkes/ 123rf.com

How lifestyle changes could help prevent up to 40% of dementia cases

25 August 2023 12:51 PM

Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent dementia as you age.

Read More arrow_forward

Isuzu D-Max. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Zotyefan

[CAR REVIEW] Isuzu's D-Max is ‘a vehicle for getting things done’

25 August 2023 12:26 PM

Stephan Lombard took Isuzu’s latest D-Max model for a spin (more like a 1,600km road trip).

Read More arrow_forward

@ lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Sneaker culture still growing in SA, 'only' a R4 billion per year industry

24 August 2023 9:42 PM

The sneaker collection trend has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry around the world.

Read More arrow_forward

