518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has laid bare the issue of illegal mining in Gauteng, after revealing that there are still 518 mine shafts that are yet to be closed from the east to the west rand.
This came to light during a presentation by the department’s environmental director, Andries Moatshe, to members of Parliament (MPs) earlier on Saturday.
The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy was in Johannesburg on Saturday for an oversight inspection in Riverlea.
The area, west of Johannesburg, came into the spotlight earlier in August after five bullet-ridden bodies were found dumped in an open field in what is suspected to be a turf war between rival zama zama gangs.
Moatshe said illegal mining hotspots in Gauteng have exposed how mining companies are exploiting loopholes in regulatory frameworks under the department’s watch, adding that a lot of mines have been left derelict by previous owners, making it easy for new holes to be dug up.
“Unfortunately, the hole-ings are a moving target, meaning that as we speak today, we may, for example, say we have identified five hole-ings in Zamimpilo, but two days, three days after, you will find there is an additional two or so. So, that's the challenge which we are facing.”
