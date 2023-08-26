



Sara-Jayne Makwala King catches up with Kujenga ahead of their performance at the T.H.A.T August Festival on Sunday.

Afro-jazz group Kujenga in studio with Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Afro-jazz collective Kujenga released their debut album 'Nationality' in 2019 and fans are excited about their next offering 'In The Wake'.

The word kujenga means 'build' or 'create' in KiSwahili.

"It symbolises the band's belief in their calling as musicians; to build and create meaningful experiences with every single listener" reads the description for the Telling Honest & Authentic Tales (T.H.A.T) August Festival.

Sara-Jayne King catches up with Kujenga ahead of their performance on Sunday at the festival which takes place at the Star Theatre at the Homecoming Centre in District Six.

The band has expanded from four members to seven, and that is not the only way they've grown they say.

We've been experiencing obviously a lot of growth since we last saw you in 2019, through the ups and downs, through COVID... we've been really finding a coming of age experience happening to us, particularly with this project that we've got coming up... Kujenga

...not just an expansion in size, but a growth in who we are as individuals and as musicians as well. It's just such a great opportunity for us to, I guess, capitalise on what i think is that hunger for live music these days. Kujenga

Tickets for the T.H.A.T August Festival are available on Quicket.

You have a choice between a full festival pass for the full experience or band-specific tickets to watch your favourite.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth'