'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'

26 August 2023 3:00 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
BRICS
China South Africa relations

What happens in China, does not stay in China.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte, Dr Martyn Davies.

According to a recent Financial Mail article titled China’s in trouble. Why that’s bad news for South Africa, the surprising weakness in the Chinese economy matters to South Africa.

The article goes on to say: "Not only is China the largest and most dominant member of the BRICS grouping, it is also the largest consumer of South African commodity exports and thereby a key driver of the rand exchange rate."

Most of China’s problems are reportedly homegrown, which include, “an imploding real estate market, weak income and consumption, poor demographics and a controlling government that’s often hostile to entrepreneurship."

China’s problems might be domestic but whatever happens in the world’s biggest exporting country will impact the global economy.

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com
Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

A subdued growth in China is clearly a negative forecast for Africa, particularly South African growth.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Many decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in South Africa.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Roughly 60% of our entire export basket is commodities.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director - Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




