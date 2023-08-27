Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads

27 August 2023 9:50 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Tax return
remote working
digital nomads

Foreign companies who employ South African individuals for remote work will be required to comply with the PAYE system, UIF contributions, and the Skills Development levy.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

If you are paid by a foreign company, you've been in a space where your tax is kind of a little loose. How is it accounted for is the big question.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Remote working models, where you either work from home or wherever you find yourself in the world, have become a new trend since the COVID-19 pandemic.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

But have you ever thought about how working in this way affects your taxes?

Well, get ready for some more admin.

There is new tax legislation that Roelofse says is going to "ruffle a few feathers" of remote workers and digital nomads.

National Treasury has proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act, something Roelofse explains in his blog as a significant shift in the taxation landscape for remote workers in South Africa.

These amendments will see foreign companies who employ South Africans for remote work required to comply with the PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) system, UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) contributions, and the Skills Development levy.

In South Africa, if you are a resident for more than 183 days in this country, you are obliged to file your tax return here. If you file your tax return here and you're earning money all over the world, you are obliged to bring that income into your tax return.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

The point is, where am I ordinarily resident? That is the big question. Wherever I am, the tax should be brought in from all sources and that gets assessed by the local revenue services [SARS] in terms of how much tax is payable.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




The six men standing trial for whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder in 2021 in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 August 2023. All six pleaded guilty. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

27 August 2023 11:40 AM

One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a report.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, poses for a portrait in Durban, on October 27, 2022. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

27 August 2023 10:51 AM

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE

26 August 2023 1:35 PM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday said illegal mining hotspots in the province have exposed how mining companies are exploiting loopholes in regulatory frameworks under the department’s watch.

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

A makeshift zama zama cleaning camp in Riverlea, Johannesburg, used by illegal miners to sieve for gold. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee

26 August 2023 12:22 PM

Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: facebook.com/MayorMxolisiKaundaOfficial

Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts

26 August 2023 10:47 AM

The Westville Ratepayers' Association stopped paying their rates to the municipality, creating instead a holding bank account into which the residents are paying their rates pending their satisfaction with service delivery.

FILE: International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Dirco.

‘All in all, a big success’: Pandor hails South Africa for hosting BRICS Summit

26 August 2023 8:48 AM

The summit was held in Sandton during the week, where the bloc of emerging economies spent three days discussing ways to improve trade between member states and addressing calls for a new world order.

Uyinene Mrwetyana. Picture: facebook.com

Scores set to gather for GBV and femicide awareness walk in honour of Uyinene

26 August 2023 8:03 AM

Organised by the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation, the walk is set to start at UCT's Roscommon Residence, where the slain 19-year-old student lived, on Saturday morning.

Scores of taxi operators gathered outside the Western Cape Legislature on 24 March 2022 to hand over a memorandum of demand to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN

[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry'

25 August 2023 3:23 PM

Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths.

