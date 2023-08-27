Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
If you are paid by a foreign company, you've been in a space where your tax is kind of a little loose. How is it accounted for is the big question.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Remote working models, where you either work from home or wherever you find yourself in the world, have become a new trend since the COVID-19 pandemic.
But have you ever thought about how working in this way affects your taxes?
Well, get ready for some more admin.
There is new tax legislation that Roelofse says is going to "ruffle a few feathers" of remote workers and digital nomads.
National Treasury has proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act, something Roelofse explains in his blog as a significant shift in the taxation landscape for remote workers in South Africa.
These amendments will see foreign companies who employ South Africans for remote work required to comply with the PAYE (Pay-As-You-Earn) system, UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) contributions, and the Skills Development levy.
In South Africa, if you are a resident for more than 183 days in this country, you are obliged to file your tax return here. If you file your tax return here and you're earning money all over the world, you are obliged to bring that income into your tax return.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
The point is, where am I ordinarily resident? That is the big question. Wherever I am, the tax should be brought in from all sources and that gets assessed by the local revenue services [SARS] in terms of how much tax is payable.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
