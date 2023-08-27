Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital
JOHANNESBURG - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turned 95 on Sunday.
However, there will be no big royal celebration for the Amazulu Traditional Prime Minister, who will instead spend the day in hospital.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.
But his family said his health has improved.
READ: Buthelezi responding well to treatment in hospital, says IFP
Buthelezi is an iconic figure in South African politics and is one of the country's oldest statesmen.
The IFP describes him as a committed public servant and leader.
Buthelezi has been flooded with well wishes and prayers from opposition parties and supporters.
READ: Ramaphosa wishes hospitalised Buthelezi a speedy recovery
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said a “statesman of Buthelezi’s stature is still needed in South Africa”.
His family said if Buthelezi made steady progress, he could be discharged in this coming week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital
