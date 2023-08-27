Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report





JOHANNESBURG - In a major setback in the Babita Deokaran murder case, the Sunday Times reported that one of the men accused of orchestrating the whistleblower's assassination died just months after her death.

Last week, six men were sentenced for the murder, after they entered into a plea agreement with the state.

Phakamani Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe and Siphiwe Mazibuko were handed sentences ranging from six to 22 years in prison.

In the plea deal, the men identified a man named Khanyisani Mpungose as the person who recruited them to carry out the killing of the Gauteng health official.

But according to the Sunday Times, Mpungose is dead.

Two other men identified by the accused will need to be traced by the National Prosecuting Authority in order to fully crack the case.

Deokaran's family said if the NPA had been keeping this information from them, they'd be extremely angry.

Deokaran was a senior official in the Gauteng health department who had discovered R1 billion in irregular tenders at Tembisa Hospital.

She had returned from dropping her daughter at school when she was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills in Johannesburg in August 2021.

