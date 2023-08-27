Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police On Sunday, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy was expected to wrap up its four-day oversight visit t... 27 August 2023 1:51 PM
Five children die in Pretoria shack fire, mothers arrested According to Tshwane EMS, their mothers - two sisters - left the children alone in the shack overnight after they allegedly went o... 27 August 2023 1:31 PM
M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer. 27 August 2023 12:59 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa... 25 August 2023 6:54 PM
41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws. 25 August 2023 11:30 AM
Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo. 25 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Politics
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] 'Forget what you know, black people don't own the taxi industry' Sipho Masondo, News24 Journalist debunks some taxi industry myths. 25 August 2023 3:23 PM
DMRE welcomes discovery of 3.1bn cubic feet of maiden gas reserves in Mpumalanga Jaco Human, CEO of the Industrial Gas Users Association weighs in on the significance of the discovery. 25 August 2023 3:19 PM
View all Business
‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink A lower demand and a drop in sales are reportedly behind Nestlé's decision to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa. 27 August 2023 5:42 PM
The importance of lifeguards: ‘It is a preventative job’ The reality is that anyone can drown whether you know how to swim or not. 27 August 2023 4:12 PM
Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms' "...whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer.” 27 August 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to... 26 August 2023 8:29 AM
More Messi magic as Inter Miami’s unbeaten streak continues Lionel Messi assisted two goals and scored in the penalty shootout to secure Inter Miami's spot in the U.S. Open Cup final 25 August 2023 5:55 PM
View all Sport
Fun, but emotional - Bahumi Mhlongo on making Love, Sex & 30 Candles (Netflix) Bahumi Mhlongo stars in the latest new Netflix Original South African movie, 'Love, Sex and 30 Candles'. 26 August 2023 4:59 PM
Kujenga ready with second album - 'We've experienced a lot of growth' The afro-jazz collective perform at the T.H.A.T August Festival in Cape Town on Sunday. 26 August 2023 3:31 PM
Documentaries get refreshed for extra entertainment! Here are 3 top picks Matt Green discuss a range of documentaries you can catch on the small screen. 25 August 2023 4:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police

27 August 2023 1:51 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Members of Parliament
Illegal mine
Zamimphilo informal settlement
Gauteng SAPS

On Sunday, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy was expected to wrap up its four-day oversight visit to illegal mining hotspots in the North West and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have told MPs the fight against illegal mining cannot be divorced from other social ills like poverty, alcohol abuse and unemployment.

In a presentation to Members of Parliament on Saturday, SAPS provincial head of organisational management, Brigadier David Bender, said government had a role to play in improving people's lives if it wants to combat illegal mining.

READ: Three special task forces set up to track down illegal mining masterminds - SAPS

On Sunday, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy was expected to wrap up its four-day oversight visit to illegal mining hotspots in the North West and Gauteng.

Bender said police have recommended non-technical solutions to Parliament on how it can assist in fighting the scourge.

He said this included providing proper housing to people living in informal settlements which had become a safe harbour for zama zamas.

"Also, human settlements [has to] to address the poor infrastructure and poor environmental design in the police precinct, including the resettlement of the Zamimpilo informal settlement and then lastly chair also the City of Joburg to improve on the rendering of basic municipal services."


This article first appeared on EWN : Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police




27 August 2023 1:51 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Members of Parliament
Illegal mine
Zamimphilo informal settlement
Gauteng SAPS

More from Local

Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department/Facebook

Five children die in Pretoria shack fire, mothers arrested

27 August 2023 1:31 PM

According to Tshwane EMS, their mothers - two sisters - left the children alone in the shack overnight after they allegedly went out to drink at a nearby tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute

27 August 2023 12:59 PM

The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men standing trial for whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder in 2021 in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 August 2023. All six pleaded guilty. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

27 August 2023 11:40 AM

One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, poses for a portrait in Durban, on October 27, 2022. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

27 August 2023 10:51 AM

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

Tax hurdles for remote workers and digital nomads

27 August 2023 9:50 AM

Foreign companies who employ South African individuals for remote work will be required to comply with the PAYE system, UIF contributions, and the Skills Development levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An abandoned mine. © mulderphoto/123rf.com

518 mine shafts across Gauteng yet to be closed - DMRE

26 August 2023 1:35 PM

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Saturday said illegal mining hotspots in the province have exposed how mining companies are exploiting loopholes in regulatory frameworks under the department’s watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wilderness Search And Rescue Western Cape rescued an injured hiker from the Rooikat Ravine trail using the 'groundbreaking' Terra Tamer stretcher wheel - WSAR on Facebook

[VIDEO] Rescue of injured hiker speeded up with 'game-changing' stretcher wheel

26 August 2023 1:16 PM

A hiker injured both ankles while crossing an eroded section of the Rooikat Ravine trail above Cecilia Forest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A makeshift zama zama cleaning camp in Riverlea, Johannesburg, used by illegal miners to sieve for gold. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Illegal mining now a national security issue: Parly mineral resources committee

26 August 2023 12:22 PM

Committee members are on the third leg of a four-day oversight inspection in areas plagued by illegal mining in North West and Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

‘SA is behind in leveraging indigenous medicines’

26 August 2023 11:08 AM

For some, traditional medicine is the only healthcare service that is available, accessible and affordable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: facebook.com/MayorMxolisiKaundaOfficial

Mayor of eThekwini Kaunda wants amicable solution to ratepaying boycotts

26 August 2023 10:47 AM

The Westville Ratepayers' Association stopped paying their rates to the municipality, creating instead a holding bank account into which the residents are paying their rates pending their satisfaction with service delivery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Five children die in Pretoria shack fire, mothers arrested

Local

Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police

Local

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

Local

EWN Highlights

DA in Gauteng to file motion to dissolve Joburg council

27 August 2023 6:34 PM

Zimbabwe's main opposition party rejects ‘hastily assembled’ election results

27 August 2023 5:58 PM

We must intensify the fight against gender-based violence - UCT

27 August 2023 5:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA