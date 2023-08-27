Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have told MPs the fight against illegal mining cannot be divorced from other social ills like poverty, alcohol abuse and unemployment.

In a presentation to Members of Parliament on Saturday, SAPS provincial head of organisational management, Brigadier David Bender, said government had a role to play in improving people's lives if it wants to combat illegal mining.

On Sunday, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy was expected to wrap up its four-day oversight visit to illegal mining hotspots in the North West and Gauteng.

Bender said police have recommended non-technical solutions to Parliament on how it can assist in fighting the scourge.

He said this included providing proper housing to people living in informal settlements which had become a safe harbour for zama zamas.

"Also, human settlements [has to] to address the poor infrastructure and poor environmental design in the police precinct, including the resettlement of the Zamimpilo informal settlement and then lastly chair also the City of Joburg to improve on the rendering of basic municipal services."

Police are accompanying MP’s from the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy to an oversight inspection of illegal mining hotspots in Riverlea.



