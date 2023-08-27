



JOHANNESBURG - Five children died in a shack fire in an informal settlement near Laudium in Pretoria in the early hours of Sunday morning, Tshwane Emergency Medical Services said.

Firefighters arrived at the Itireleng informal settlement after 4am and found multiple shacks alight.

READ: 4 people, including 3 children, die in Germiston multiple shack fire

The burnt remains of the five children were found in the ruins of one shack after the fire was extinguished.

The victims were three boys, aged two, four and six, and two girls, aged one and seven.

According to Tshwane EMS, their mothers - two sisters - left the children alone in the shack overnight.

It's alleged the women went to a nearby tavern to drink.

The mothers were arrested by police and were being questioned at a local police station.

"The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are still under investigation," said Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

"We call upon parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left under the care of an adult and in a safe environment."

This article first appeared on EWN : Five children die in Pretoria shack fire, mothers arrested