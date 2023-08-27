



Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with founder and editor of Working Mama Magazine, Elize Fisher.

As working moms, we face unique challenges and we need that support, that community, and a sense of belonging. Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine

Sara-Jayne Makwala King and founder and editor of Working Mama Magazine, Elize Fisher. Picture: CapeTalk

Being a mom and a career woman can be very tough, especially when you don't have a support system.

Fisher says there is a lack of resources to support working moms.

She adds that Working Mama Magazine creates a community that gives moms insights and advice on the challenges they face.

The magazine advocates for a healthy work-life balance with the mission to empower working moms to succeed in their personal and professional lives.

Fisher has so far successfully published seven editions of the magazine.

The magazine is not available in-store as yet, but you can order a copy on their website here.

Our magazine is about telling the real stories of real moms. Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine

I wanted to create a go-to resource where you look at all aspects of a mom, from beauty to career and beyond. So whatever you go through, you can page through our magazine and find an answer. Elize Fisher, founder and editor - Working Mama Magazine

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet the editor of Working Mama Magazine: 'We tell real stories of real moms'