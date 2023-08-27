‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink
Lovers of Nestlé's Nesquik have taken to social media to share their disappointment about the company's decision to discontinue the chocolate and strawberry (250g and 500g) flavoured milk drinks from 21 August 2023.
According to News24, the company's decision was due to a drop in sales and a lower demand for the products.
Nestlé says it will still be producing Milo, Hot Chocolate, and Cocoa drinks, as "these brands have shown remarkable performance and consumer loyalty".
Now is probably a good time to stock up on your favourites before they completely disappear from the shelves.
Alas, I can't deny it any longer...my prolonged childhood is now truly over!' The Wayward Son (@ErnoGroenewald) August 26, 2023
Sorrows, sorrows, prayers!https://t.co/bSpdgEm9mv
I gave up dairy 8 years ago so haven’t drank this stuff in forever but hearing the news that #Nesquik is leaving South Africa is giving me the sads. pic.twitter.com/tTmQKUC7XX' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) August 27, 2023
OK, now, look it’s a Sunday, but OK, we’ll handle this… Quik Quik.' NOMU Brands (@NOMUChirps) August 27, 2023
Here we go again. https://t.co/8wj7rTI8u1
The youth swapped Nesquik for strawberry milkshake flavoured vapes. pic.twitter.com/9mRK5iaiAo' Tall Squeeze (@jaysqueezi) August 26, 2023
Gonna buy nesquik like how yall bought toilet paper in 2020 😭' Kajoor Badaam Jannat Jelebae☻️ (@Nowlamayo) August 26, 2023
They won't take my Nesquik 🍫 🐇 pic.twitter.com/xOE7AG9Erq' Roberto Pereira (@rcr_pereira) August 27, 2023
Source : https://www.takealot.com/nestle-nesquick-chocolate-strawberry-flavoured-drink-pack-of-2/PLID90998737
