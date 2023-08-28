'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University.
On Sunday, the EFF's Julius Malema announced to the media the outcomes of its central command team's (CCT) meeting which was held on Friday and Saturday.
Malema reported that the EFF will be taking the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) report exonerating Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala scandal on judicial review.
Furthermore, he announced that 210 EFF public representatives will be recalled due to the failure to acquire buses for the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations.
Breakfast says that he's not taken back by the EFF taking the Phala Phala report on review, given the party's long-standing "bad blood" with Ramaphosa.
He adds that the party is within their right to do so, especially as they seek to have Ramaphosa unseated.
In relation to the 210 members being recalled, Breakfast says that it could be an attempt for the EFF to prove that they're willing to put action behind their words.
The recall of those members is an indication of a lack of democracy within the EFF.Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst – Nelson Mandela University
Malema also announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.
Breakfast says that this is simply unrealistic.
The EFF, as it stands, they're sitting at 10%. There is no way whatsoever that they can jump from 10% to 50%... It's a pie in the sky.Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and Political Analyst – Nelson Mandela University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
