Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa signs deal with Chinese firms to mitigate loadshedding This will ensure that uninterrupted power is supplied to major public facilities such as hospitals and correctional centres. 28 August 2023 10:54 AM
DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC' While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May. 28 August 2023 9:46 AM
'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election. 28 August 2023 8:21 AM
View all Local
DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC' While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May. 28 August 2023 9:46 AM
'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election. 28 August 2023 8:21 AM
Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constitue... 28 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money. 28 August 2023 9:14 AM
Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5... 28 August 2023 6:58 AM
'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA' What happens in China, does not stay in China. 26 August 2023 3:00 PM
View all Business
3 top tips from an expert for selling your home Looking to sell your house? 28 August 2023 11:18 AM
Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights Airlines do not want you to use 'skip lagging' when booking flights to save money. 28 August 2023 9:14 AM
‘My prolonged childhood is over’: Nestlé discontinues popular milk drink A lower demand and a drop in sales are reportedly behind Nestlé's decision to discontinue Nesquik in South Africa. 27 August 2023 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok Elton Jantjies tests positive for banned substance, what happens now? Khalid Galant, CEO of the Institute for Drug Free Sport speaks on Jantjies' next steps after he tested positive for Clenbuterol. 28 August 2023 10:34 AM
[WATCH] Twickenham rugby fans comment on South Africa SMASHING New Zealand These fans (even some of the All Blacks) look like they had the time of their lives. France, we are coming! 26 August 2023 5:29 PM
'A lot of major problems at Chiefs': Former striker, Shane McGregor Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, McGregor highlighted what drove players to perform in his era, and said Kaizer Chiefs needs to... 26 August 2023 8:29 AM
View all Sport
Happy 54th birthday, Jack Black! From Jumanji to School of Rock, celebrate Jack Black with a look back at his top movie roles. 28 August 2023 11:39 AM
Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'? Yes, it's Barbie's world and now original 'Barbie Girl' hit-makers Aqua are along for the ride! 28 August 2023 11:30 AM
Rest in peace... it's the end of the Netflix (DVD) era Yes, people have still been renting DVDs. 28 August 2023 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens. 25 August 2023 4:31 PM
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'? It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin. 25 August 2023 9:21 AM
Tronk for Trump? Former US president turns himself in. Gets mugshot taken Donald Trump has since been released on a $200 000 bond. 25 August 2023 8:31 AM
View all World
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran. 24 August 2023 6:32 AM
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time? If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. Wh... 23 August 2023 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema

28 August 2023 7:22 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says there is still a future in the party for the 210 members it fired from their public representative jobs.

On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.

These include members of Parliament, provincial legislature and councillors.

They’ve all been asked to resign from their government deployments or face disciplinary action.

The EFF initially released 439 names of public representatives who failed to organise transport to the party’s tenth-anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium last month.

The party says it has forgiven many of its representatives who made compelling cases that they did everything in their power to organise transport.

This includes councillors from the Eastern Cape, who were not paid for months by their municipality.

EFF leader Julius Malema, said the recalled members could still keep their party membership.

"Removing them from positions and having them in the organisation is part of their rehabilitation, it's part of saying to them 'you still need to learn more.'"

Malema said this issue would not cause any strife within the EFF as all members knew the party’s stance on accountability.


This article first appeared on EWN : Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema




28 August 2023 7:22 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

More from Politics

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

28 August 2023 9:46 AM

While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

28 August 2023 8:21 AM

Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved

28 August 2023 6:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burning on the street of Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, during a protest against crime, drugs, unemployment and a lack of infrastructure development. Picture: EWN

Ramaphosa's real challenges lie in SA, not in BRICS bloc - analyst

25 August 2023 6:54 PM

Although it will take a lot to manage tensions within the expanding BRICS bloc, an international relations analyst says Ramaphosa must first overcome domestic issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirkaejc/123rf.com

41 poll monitors arrested for disrupting voting process amid Zimbabwe election

25 August 2023 11:30 AM

This comes after the election was extended for an additional day, despite Zimbabwean voting laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Voters wait to cast their ballots at a voting station during the presidential and legislative elections in Harare, on August 24, 2023. Picture: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Prelim results show Zanu-PF leads in Zim's parliamentary & council elections

25 August 2023 9:11 AM

This while the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change has won both metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[BY-ELECTIONS] DA gets 95% of Bryanston vote. Easy wins for ANC in Eastern Cape

25 August 2023 7:33 AM

Both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance secured wins in the recent by-elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image @PresidencyZA

'One lesson not learned from BRICS is how to craft true emerging market economy'

24 August 2023 7:25 PM

The five-nation BRICS group announced at the end of its 15th summit that it's granting membership to six more countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran. How can SA benefit?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flags of the BRICS members on stage at the BRICS Summit being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

BRICS bloc expands memberships as 6 countries to join from next year

24 August 2023 10:04 AM

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join existing members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe flag. Wikimedia Commons: Tim Green

'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws

24 August 2023 9:32 AM

Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa signs deal with Chinese firms to mitigate loadshedding

28 August 2023 10:54 AM

This will ensure that uninterrupted power is supplied to major public facilities such as hospitals and correctional centres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

28 August 2023 9:46 AM

While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

28 August 2023 8:21 AM

Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Ramokgopa: Govt plans to work with municipalities to help pay off Eskom debt

28 August 2023 6:58 AM

This after electricity was disconnected for over five weeks to the Ditsobotla Municipality in the North West as a result of its R5 million debt to the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved

28 August 2023 6:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police say the fight against illegal mining cannot be divorced from other social ills like poverty, alcohol abuse and unemployment. Picture: EWN Reporter/Twitter

Illegal mining can’t be divorced from social ills, says GP police

27 August 2023 1:51 PM

On Sunday, Parliament's portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy was expected to wrap up its four-day oversight visit to illegal mining hotspots in the North West and Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department/Facebook

Five children die in Pretoria shack fire, mothers arrested

27 August 2023 1:31 PM

According to Tshwane EMS, their mothers - two sisters - left the children alone in the shack overnight after they allegedly went out to drink at a nearby tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter

M-Net grants DStv subscribers access to channel for Derek Watts special tribute

27 August 2023 12:59 PM

The media legend died this week after a long battle with cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men standing trial for whistleblower Babita Deokaran's murder in 2021 in the Johannesburg High Court on 22 August 2023. All six pleaded guilty. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Man who allegedly recruited Babita Deokaran's killers is dead - report

27 August 2023 11:40 AM

One of the men identified in court as the man who recruited Babita Deokaran's killers died months after her murder, according to a report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Nation, poses for a portrait in Durban, on October 27, 2022. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 95, no celebration while he's still in hospital

27 August 2023 10:51 AM

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding president has been in hospital for more than a month after developing a complication after a recent procedure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Controversial travel hack 'skip lagging' saves money when booking flights

Lifestyle Business

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

Local Politics

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

MPs want to end sales of secondhand gold as way to combat illegal mining

28 August 2023 12:39 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes after defence questions ballistics evidence

28 August 2023 12:11 PM

Police probing cause of fire that claimed lives of 5 children in Laudium

28 August 2023 10:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA