DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'
Lester Kiewit interviews Werner Horn, Democratic Alliance (DA) spokesperson.
It's full steam ahead as the Democratic Alliance gears up for the 2024 election.
While the dates for next year's poll is yet to be announced, the DA has already announced the candidates for three premiers – Roy Jankielsohn in the Free State, Isak Fritz in the Northern Cape and Alan Winde in the Cape.
🤝 Meet a visionary leader who will embody the DA principles and vision of shaping a future for all based on freedom, fairness, opportunities, and diversity.' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 13, 2023
Introducing the DA-nominated Free State Premier candidate for 2024, Roy Jankielsohn. 🚀🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QMZukDeTfB
I’m thrilled @alanwinde is running for a 2nd term as Premier of the Western Cape!' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 26, 2023
Alan and I work closely together to grow our economy and to make our city safer.
I’ll be rolling up my sleeves to help make sure Alan is re-elected.
Please make sure you’re registered to vote!🗳️ pic.twitter.com/BshPz35H9s
🚀 Today the DA announced Isak Fritz as Premier candidate for the Northern Cape Moonshot election.' Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 23, 2023
"Today’s announcement symbolizes yet another stone in the foundation of the DA’s plan to rescue South Africa." - @jsteenhuisen #PowerToTheRegistered pic.twitter.com/uUuMxLum2E
Horn says that they predict that the 2024 election will take place in early May of next year.
The party's 'Moonshot Pact' or 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa' made headlines in recent weeks as they've reached out to smaller parties in a push to unseat the ANC.
Parties may maintain their own identity and take their own message to voters.
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape and the Free State are being targeted by the DA to gain a majority of votes during the upcoming election, given the fact that the ANC has failed to achieve an outright majority in the 2021 elections.
We're investing heavily in these provinces.Werner Horn, Spokesperson – Democratic Alliance
They believe that they will come out as the 'clear winner' in the Western Cape, as they've done many times before.
We strongly believe we will once again triumph and come out as a clear winner.Werner Horn, Spokesperson – Democratic Alliance
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'
