



Singer-songwriter Leann Rimes celebrates her 41st birthday today (28 August).

You may know her from her endless catalogue of soulful songs, or maybe even her legendary feature on Coyote Ugly.

Here are six fun facts you probably didn’t know about the vocalist:

1) Her full name is actually Margaret Leann Rimes, born and raised in Texas.

2) She won her first talent competition at the age of five and recorded her first album at the age of seven

3) Known for her soulful songwriting, many would be surprised to know that Rimes has to lie on the floor when she writes music.

The tad unconventional sitting has definitely worked as she has sold more than 37 million records worldwide.

4) Rimes was just 17 when she made her big-screen debut in the 2000 film Coyote Ugly.

She also provided the film with four hit songs – Can’t Fight the Moonlight, The Right Kind of Wrong, Please Remember and But I Do Love You.

5) She is also an author with a few novels and children’s books under her belt.

6) She was crowned the winner of season four of The Masked Singer (America).

Rimes was dressed to the nines as The Sun and had the judges guessing to the very end.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 41st birthday, Leann Rimes!