'A woman is a woman & a man is a man': Carlos Santana sorry for anti-trans talk

A video clip circulated online showing legendary guitarist Carlos Santana (76) sharing his beliefs about the act of gender transitioning during a concert in New Jersey in late July.

Santana's comments included "when God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

On 24 August, the “Smooth” performer later released a statement to Billboard, apologising to the transgender community for these "insensitive comments."

I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honour and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realise that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologise to the transgender community and everyone I offended. I want to honour and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Carlos Santana, Musician - Statement

