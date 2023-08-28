Lollipop crowned ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ winner in dazzling finale





Bongani Bingwa catches up with 'The Masked Singer South Africa' winner Holly Rey and runner-up, Kurt Darren.

In case you missed the season finale on Saturday, Rey was unveiled to be the colourful singing Lollipop who had our hearts from the beginning.

Rey says she ‘relived her childhood’ through the competition.

Believe it or not, the challenge for her was not performing in that heavy costume, but instead actually keeping the secret.

It was so difficult, [especially because] I am very talkative and really friendly, so the car ride was one of the hardest things. Holly Rey, singer

But it was all about having fun.

Just have fun with everything that you do, and I think to just say yes to more experiences. I was a bit nervous saying yes to this… nervous about doing something so different, nervous to perform in that mask but I just had the best time. Holly Rey, singer

Watch her reveal in the video below:

For Darren, keeping his Rhino identity was so much harder than he thought with a house full of kids.

My wife knew [but] my kids busted me one day coming out early and I thought they’d gone to school already. They busted me in this ‘do not talk to me’ sweater. Kurt Darren, singer

But with a building full of celebrities, one would like to think they had some idea of who their fellow contestants were… absolutely not, Darren says.

He was however happy that he was able to keep everyone (including the detectives) guessing until the very end.

I was Schalk Burger, I was Siya Kolisi, I was Beast… I never knew those guys could sing. I [do] think personally that J’Something knew for a while but he was misdirecting them the whole time. Kurt Darren, singer

Scroll above to listen to the interview.