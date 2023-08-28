



Before we get excited, the 'world tour' includes America only (sorrows, sorrows, prayers, prayers for the rest of us).

If you watched the Barbie movie, you would've noticed that Aqua's original 'Barbie Girl' song isn't included.

Well, Aqua (the hit-makers of the original Barbie song) seems to be making up for it as the group announced a 2023 ‘Barbie World Tour’ across the United States of America.

The Danish-Norwegian Europop group – best known for their 1997 hit ‘Barbie World’ – will kick off the aptly named tour at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre on 12 November with stops planned for San Francisco, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and more, before they wrap up at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 20 December.

As for the rest of us, here's a taste of the concert life as we watch from the couch in our gowns - #fomo anyone?

Hold on... here's more to feed your #fomo.

This article first appeared on KFM : Come on Barbie, let’s go on a 'world tour'?