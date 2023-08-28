[WATCH] King Price generates 'new' South African anthem for loadshedding woes
If you're South African, you know that sport world cups and the South African anthem (Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, not Sister Bethina) go hand-in-hand - it's when most South Africans are proud, like really proud of their country.
So, since the Bokke are in France ready for the impending Rugby World Cup, King Price Insurance reminds us that maybe, we have a new hand to hold - loadshedding.
The clever and hilarious advert which was aired two days ago depicts the relatable sounds of a generator instead of the national anthem being hero-ed before a South African team in green and gold (insert Bokke reference here) are about to play a game of rugby.
Of course, the ad indicates Mzansi's unique ability to lighten our load through adversaries like over a decade of loadshedding (we won't mention the corruption, failing leadership and the gross misuse of resources for brevity) with humour, comradery and generating gees.
Watch below.
Yip, laughter is the best medicine!
You've gotta love this country, South Africans - daar issie vir julle nie!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] King Price generates 'new' South African anthem for loadshedding woes
