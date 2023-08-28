



Jack Black celebrates his 54th birthday today (28 August)!

The legendary actor, comedian, and musician burst onto the big screen with his electric personality and impeccable acting chops.

Black has built a phenomenal career spanning more than two decades.

Let’s take a look back at his top 11 movie roles, as ranked by IGN:

11) Bowser in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)

10) Barry in ‘High Fidelity’ (2000)

9) Nacho in ‘Nacho Life’ (2006)

8) Lance Brumder in ‘Orange County’ (2002)

7) Jonathan Barnavelt in ‘The House with the Clocks in Its Walls’ (2018)

6) Bernie Tiede in ‘Bernie’ (2012)

5) Bethany in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ (2017)

4) Carl Denham in ‘King Kong’ (2005)

3) Miles Dumont in ‘The Holiday’ (2006)

2) Po in ‘Kung Fu Panda’ (2008)

1) Dewey Finn in ‘School of Rock’ (2003)

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 54th birthday, Jack Black!