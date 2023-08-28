[WATCH] Struggling with long nails? This article might HACK your day!!





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Do you find it difficult to simplify your life due to your gorgeous, lengthy nails?

Influencer Queen Tippie Taps offers tips on how she utilises her 6-inch-long nails to simplify her life.

She's had long nails since 2017.

Watch the full video below on how to master your long nails.

Queen Tippie Taps, an ASMR influencer based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, shows how she gets by with up to 6-inch-long fingernails. https://t.co/WhsSWDvIo1 pic.twitter.com/ksgCmHEg8T ' New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2023

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.