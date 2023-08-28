[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami
While everyday is a hustle and balancing act between work, school, kids, cooking, surviving and finding our peace - life can get A LOT and a bit hectic - we suggest easing into your day with The Drakensberg Boys Choir's rendition of Duduz’umoya wami.
The Choir is renowned for its ethereal harmonies and captivating performances.
RELATED: DRAKENSBERG BOYS CHOIR ARE CHAMPIONS AT WORLD CHOIR GAMES IN SCENIC POP CATEGORY
Their soulful version of “Duduz’umoya wami,” translates to “comfort my spirit” in English.
The song was originally penned by Mzwandile Mabuza and is a heartfelt ode to finding peace within oneself, a musical embrace that wraps around you and whispers, “you are not alone.”
The Drakensberg Boys Choir's version is exquisite music that soothes the spirit and comforts the soul - and watch the music video while you listen, they've created a piece of music that'll move something inside you.
RELATED: WATCH: DRAKENSBERG BOYS CHOIR HEART WARMING COVER OF ED SHEERAN'S 'AFTERGLOW'
Watch below.
Magic, isn't it?
RELATED: [WATCH] DRAKENSBERG BOYS SINGING 'SOLIBONA (WE WILL SEE THE SUN RISE AGAIN)
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Drakensberg Boys Choir delivers soulful magic with Duduz’umoya wami
