[LISTEN] What is happening with Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services and Peter Jegwa, Freelance Journalist in Malawi.
Bushiri was the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and through an investment scheme he and his wife are thought to have laundered roughly R102 million.
The couple fled the country, and the South African government is still attempting to extradite them.
RELATED: Hawks arrest Bushiri and his wife Mary over R102-million money laundering claims
A delegation of officials led by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development travelled to Malawi in May this year to provide evidence to have the pair extradited.
Jegwa says that the couple is still in Malawi and running their church and Shepard Bushiri is involved in a lot of charity work.
He wants to project himself as this philanthropist.Peter Jegwa, Freelance Journalist - Malawi
He adds that it seems there has not been much happening with the extradition.
RELATED: 'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
Phiri says that they have complied with every aspect of what is required for the extradition request.
He adds that after a court process in Malawi, they were able to bring the delegation to the East African country.
Following this, he says Bushiri made an application to the court to challenge the authenticity of documents brought to the court, and that matter was heard earlier in August.
What we are seeing is interlocutory applications being brought left, right and center by Shepherd Bushiri and his legal team to delay the extradition process.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services
He adds that there have been high levels of cooperation from the Malawian government.

Source : Kgomotso Modise/EWN
