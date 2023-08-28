Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?

28 August 2023 2:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Business owners
small business
retiring

When you own your own small business, it can be difficult to find the right time to retire.

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Retirement is something that most of us will reach at some point in our working life.

However, while some companies might have set expected retirement ages, it does not work that way when you are the one running your own small business.

RELATED: How to plug the brain drain and celebrate the professionals who stay

When you have put most of your life into your company, it can be difficult to either choose to let it go or die at your desk.

Phitidis says that many business owners do not want to retire, despite having enough money to live comfortably.

RELATED: 'Decisions made in Beijing have had a greater impact on domestic growth in SA'

He adds that usually people only choose to retire if they are too sick, too tired, or have no more ideas to keep going.

We should be asking the question why?

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator
Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com
Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com

According to Phitidis, being a business owner is about so much more than just running a company.

When someone sees the product of their labour, which has drawn on their creativity, worldview, and they have put so much care into it, it has a very deep meaning.

After so many years of putting this much into what they have done and seeing that impact, it can lead to them not wanting to step away, regardless of their means, because it gives them purpose.

Listen to the interview above for more.




