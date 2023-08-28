Why do so many business owners struggle to retire?





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Retirement is something that most of us will reach at some point in our working life.

However, while some companies might have set expected retirement ages, it does not work that way when you are the one running your own small business.

When you have put most of your life into your company, it can be difficult to either choose to let it go or die at your desk.

Phitidis says that many business owners do not want to retire, despite having enough money to live comfortably.

He adds that usually people only choose to retire if they are too sick, too tired, or have no more ideas to keep going.

We should be asking the question why? Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Picture: © thodonal/123rf.com

According to Phitidis, being a business owner is about so much more than just running a company.

When someone sees the product of their labour, which has drawn on their creativity, worldview, and they have put so much care into it, it has a very deep meaning.

After so many years of putting this much into what they have done and seeing that impact, it can lead to them not wanting to step away, regardless of their means, because it gives them purpose.

Listen to the interview above for more.