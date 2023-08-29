The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
John Maytham hosts the Big Debate between Dignity SA board member Willem Landman and Philip Rosenthal, coordinator of Euthanasia Exposed.
When someone becomes terminally ill or injured to the point that their quality of life has severely deteriorated, some believe they should have the option to end their life with medical assistance.
This practice is legal in some parts of the world and there are people advocating to have it legalised in South Africa.
However, others feel this practice is harmful, and legalising it could have serious consequences, such as making suicide too accessible.
RELATED: 'I didn't murder them, I helped them' - euthanasia activist Sean Davison
Landman says that people have autonomy over their own life, and this should include choosing to end it if they are facing extreme pain or suffering.
Why would we deny autonomy right at the end?Willem Landman, Board Member - Dignity SA
He adds that palliative care can leave a person in a state where they are barely conscious or sedated, which people do not want.
RELATED: Anti-apartheid activist dies by assisted suicide: 'A wonderful gift'
However, Rosenthal says that people do not have the right to take another person’s life, and human life is sacred and should be respected.
My question for Dignity SA is, if they let go of that standard that has held up our civilisation, when it has been performing properly for the last several thousand years, what do they have in substitute as a boundary?Philip Rosenthal, Coordinator - Euthanasia Exposed
In addition to this, he says that in countries where this is legal, the boundary of when assisted suicide is allowed is constantly shifting.
RELATED: [LISTEN] What does South African law say about assisted suicide?
Landman counters saying that there is absolutely no indication that this is a slippery slope for on-demand suicide being easily allowed.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?
