



Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is the ratio between a country's government debt and its gross domestic product (GDP).

A low debt-to-GDP ratio indicates that an economy produces sufficient goods and services to pay back debts without incurring further debt.

South Africa is drowning in debt, a figure which is projected to reach the R5-trillion mark in 2026, which includes multi-billion rand bailouts for state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways.

Dawie Roodt, chief economist at The Efficient Group says the country's debt levels are rapidly climbing.

The change in the Debt-to-GDP ratio...that has been going up at an alarming rate in South Africa. Our debt levels at the moment is like 73% to GDP. Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group

...on a per capita basis, each one of us owes about 60-70, thousand rand more than what you think you owe. Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group

That's the total debt that the minister of finance incurred on your behalf. Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?