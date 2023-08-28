How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dawie Roodt, economist at The Efficient Group.
The debt-to-GDP ratio is the ratio between a country's government debt and its gross domestic product (GDP).
A low debt-to-GDP ratio indicates that an economy produces sufficient goods and services to pay back debts without incurring further debt.
South Africa is drowning in debt, a figure which is projected to reach the R5-trillion mark in 2026, which includes multi-billion rand bailouts for state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways.
Dawie Roodt, chief economist at The Efficient Group says the country's debt levels are rapidly climbing.
The change in the Debt-to-GDP ratio...that has been going up at an alarming rate in South Africa. Our debt levels at the moment is like 73% to GDP.Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group
...on a per capita basis, each one of us owes about 60-70, thousand rand more than what you think you owe.Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group
That's the total debt that the minister of finance incurred on your behalf.Dawie Roodt, chief economist - The Efficient Group
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How will South Africa ever get out of its R5-trillion debt?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_88020672_gross-domestic-product-gdp-of-south-africa-concept-3d-rendering-isolated-on-white-background.html?vti=mziurj4pi1iawts4it-1-3
