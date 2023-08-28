Edu group ADvTECH's revenue rises by 16% thanks to increased student numbers





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Strong enrolment growth and fee increases helped deliver a 16% rise in group revenue to R3.9 billion for private education group, ADvTECH in the first half of the year, ending June 2023.

Adjusted operating profit grew 23% to R754 million during the same period.

ADvTech is the owner of schools such as Crawford, and Abbots College, and tertiary institutions like the Vegas School of Advertising and Rosebank College.

School enrolment is up by 6% in its schools in South Africa, and 10% in other African markets despite fee increases.

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH says moderate fee increases is behind the steady enrolment numbers.

We've actually set ourselves a goal here at ADvTECH for a number of years now, to take fee increases only inline with inflation, whereas education inflation traditionally was two percentage points above CPI. Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH

For some years now we've only been taking fee increases inline with inflation, and in fact we're even striving to perhaps take them somewhat below inflation. Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH

We recognise and acknowledge that parents are under massive pressure due to the under performance of the economy. Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH

Our well positioned brands that have clear value propositions to particular segments of the market has really resulted in some really strong enrolments. Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH

