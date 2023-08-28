Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller

Before seeing an job advert in the paper, where they were looking for 'Air Traffic Controllers', Kagiso Mainganya had no idea that such a job even existed.

Today, Mainganya is employed as an Air Traffic Controller (ATC), a job which she's been doing for the past 11 years.

She initially wanted to pursue a career as a pilot, but soon realised she had a fear of heights, bringing an end to that dream.

But when her sister fortuitously finds a job advert in the newspaper, "Air Traffic Controllers Needed", it sets the wheels in motion for her career in aviation.

Like you and many others, I did not know there was a thing called Air Traffic Controller. Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller

We see what the pilots don't see. I will know that in my airspace, I will have another aircraft behind you, that another has just landed. Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller

She joined Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) after the 2010 World Cup, completing the recruitment process that included Psychometric and medical assessments.

She then attended the Aviation Training Academy (ATA) where she completed the Core content course in 2011, which included subjects like Aerodrome Physical, Aircraft Identification, and Aviation Law.

Mainganya was then nominated to attend an Aerodrome rating course and qualified as an ATC in 2012.

It's a field that not many people know about, especially where I come from. Mabopane is mostly rural area, people don't know about air traffic controlling. Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller

You can use your skills to go overseas and work in a different field that's aviation related, because you have the background. Kagiso Mainganya, Air Traffic Controller

Having worked in several other roles over the course of a decade, she's now in charge of Wonderboom National Airport, Kruger-Mpumalanga, and Polokwane International Airports.

This is not the end of her journey. She already has a Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business and is also currently studying toward her master’s degree in management at Wits Business School.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Kagiso Mainganya gives insight into her career as an Air Traffic Controller