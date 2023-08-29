



The Rugby World Cup is less than two weeks away!

Judging by their warmup match against the All Blacks on Friday, our boys in green and gold are ready to defend their World Champion title in France.

Rassie Erasmus and the Springboks call on Mzansi to support the Bokke, because gees is a powerful performance enhancer.

Corporates, individuals and schools across the country are encouraged to adopt #BokFriday by wearing your Springbok jerseys or South African flag-adorned clothing every Friday and on matchdays throughout the Rugby World Cup.

Rassie reckons wearing your Bokke jersey spreads unity, and pride and helps to bring home the cup again.

We’d love it if everyone could join the #BokFriday movement. We believe in bringing hope to the country and it’d be great if the country could give us extra inspiration and motivation. Please, just wear it! Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby - SARU

Here's how schools can make the most of #BokFriday:

Dress in Green and Gold: Encourage students, faculty, and staff to don green and gold attire on any #BokFriday leading up to and during the Rugby World Cup - and on Springbok matchdays.

Share the gees on social media: Share photos, videos, and messages on social media. Tag the Boks (@BokRugby on Instagram, @Springboks on Facebook and Twitter) in your posts and use the hashtags #BokFriday and #StrongerTogether to amplify the spirit of unity.

Challenge rival schools: Tag a rival school in your social media posts to encourage them to “share in the gees” and keep the momentum going.

Bok Fridays are about more than a hashtag. In difficult times, sport has been a unifier for South Africans, proving that we are Stronger Together - just like the Bokke. It allows us South Africans to express unwavering support for our national team while building a sense of community and optimism that transcends the sporting arena.

This article first appeared on KFM : Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday