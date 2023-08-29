Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
While the counter-offensive has seen slow progress since it was launched earlier this year, Ukrainian commanders believe that the counter-offensive has broken through Russia's first defensive line.
Ukraine appears to be gradually gaining ground in the south, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to the Ukrainian military, last week troops raised the national flag in the strategic village and posted a video showing the move.
This was then followed by mopping-up operations until they confirmed control on Monday.
In attempts to halt Ukraine's advancement, Russia has reportedly deployed one of its most elite fighting units, the 76th Guard Air Assault Division.
They're gaining here, they're losing there.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
