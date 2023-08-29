Michael Jackson would’ve turned 65 today
Michael Jackson would’ve celebrated his 65th birthday today (29 August).
From his time in The Jackson 5 to his superstar career as a solo artist, it goes without saying that the King of Pop had a recording discography like few others.
Classics like Thriller, ABC and Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough are all right up there, but which one comes out on top? You decide.
Here’s a look back at Michael Jackson’s top 20 best songs:
20) ‘Leave Me Alone’ (1987)
19) ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ (1995)
18) ‘P. Y. T.’ (1982)
17) ‘Off The Wall’ (1979)
16) ‘Can You Feel It’ (1981)
15) ‘Rock With You’ (1979)
14) ‘Black or White’ (1991)
13) ‘Dirty Diana’ (1987)
12) ‘Blame It On The Boogie’ (1978)
11) ‘Wanna Be Startin’ Something’ (1982)
10) ‘Bad’ (1987)
9) ‘I Want You Back’ (1969)
8) ‘Man In The Mirror’ (1987)
7) ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ (1987)
6) ‘ABC’ (1970)
5) ‘Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough’ (1979)
4) ‘Smooth Criminal’ (1987)
3) Thriller (1982)
2) ‘Beat It’ (1982)
1) ‘Billie Jean’ (1982)
