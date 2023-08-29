On this day in 1991, Nirvana's legendary 'Nevermind' premiers on US radio
On 29 August 1991, Boston rock station WFNX premiered Nirvana’s second album, 'Nevermind', playing the soon-to-be classic from start to finish, changing rock music forever.
The album was officially released on 24 September 1991.
This was Nirvana's first release on a major label and the first to feature drummer Dave Grohl.
'Nevermind' toppled King of Pop Michael Jackson’s reign at the top of the Billboard 200 Charts.
At the time, the album was described as a "shock to the system".
Take a trip down memory lane with a listen to the full album below.
