Belinda Davids’ ‘The Greatest Love of All’ tour kicks off in Joburg this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to singer Belinda Davids ahead of the South African leg of 'The Greatest Love of All' tour.

Davids says she is happy to be home and excited to perform at the Joburg Theatre this weekend.

The 'The Greatest Love of All' tour opens on 1 September.

It’s a different vibe for me when I’m home, it's a different energy and I always appreciate the love and support that I get from home. Belinda Davids, singer

Davids gained international and viral success across the 'Got Talent' competition franchise.

You might remember, she scored her first golden buzzer on 'Britain’s Got Talent' back in 2020.

This year, she received a second golden buzzer for her performance on 'Got Talent All Stars'.

RELATED: [WATCH] SA’s Belinda Davids scores ANOTHER Golden Buzzer!

She also recently performed in Japan and The Apollo in New York.

The Apollo will always be a memorable experience for her because that is where Whitney Houston filmed and performed the music video for 'The Greatest Love of All'.

Just arriving at that theatre at the Apollo, the energy is so thick with legends. It was very nerve-wracking for me but it was also a full-circle moment. Belinda Davids, singer

'The Greatest Love Of All' tour kicks off at the Joburg Theatre on 1 September.

Don’t miss out, tickets are still available on Webtickets here.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.