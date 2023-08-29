Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits
Gilchrist says that a small town called Hallstatt in Austria, which reportedly houses only 700 locals, is experiencing "over-tourism" with more than 10,000 visitors a day during peak season.
Hallstatt is a small picturesque town with the Alpine lake running through it and is surrounded by craggy mountains.
It's so popular that China built a replica of the town in 2006 which featured in a South Korean romantic drama boosting the town's popularity.
While tourism has been good for Hallstatt's economy, some locals say there are simply too many visitors.
Residents are protesting against "over-tourism" asking that the City put a number limit on those entering the country, implement time limits for popular destinations and place a ban on tour buses in the evening to avoid over-crowding.
For now, like Venice and other places affected by what's known as over-tourism, it looks as if Hallstatt will have to endure the mixed blessings of its popularity.
As Gilchrist says, "popularity can be a double-edged sword."
