



Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news. Skip to 4.17 for this one.

Gilchrist says that a small town called Hallstatt in Austria, which reportedly houses only 700 locals, is experiencing "over-tourism" with more than 10,000 visitors a day during peak season.

Hallstatt is a small picturesque town with the Alpine lake running through it and is surrounded by craggy mountains.

It's so popular that China built a replica of the town in 2006 which featured in a South Korean romantic drama boosting the town's popularity.

RELATED: Best of the Cape Winners 2023

While tourism has been good for Hallstatt's economy, some locals say there are simply too many visitors.

Residents are protesting against "over-tourism" asking that the City put a number limit on those entering the country, implement time limits for popular destinations and place a ban on tour buses in the evening to avoid over-crowding.

For now, like Venice and other places affected by what's known as over-tourism, it looks as if Hallstatt will have to endure the mixed blessings of its popularity.

As Gilchrist says, "popularity can be a double-edged sword."

RELATED: INSTAGRAM IS MAKING YOU A BAD TOURIST... HERE’S HOW TO TRAVEL RESPECTFULLY

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits