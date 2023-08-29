Rail sees 46 million less passenger trips in June 2023 than one decade ago





Africa Melane interviews David Williams, Railway Expert.

According to the latest Stats SA Land and Transport survey, there were 46 million fewer train trips in June 2023 than there were a decade ago.

Despite this, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) have opened the Leralla to Germiston passenger railway as part of the rail recovery programme of infrastructure and stations by Prasa.

But, is it worth investing in an industry which has seen such a drastic decline?

The reason for the drastic drop in passengers is due to corruption at Prasa, vandalism of the rail network and the fact that many networks were out of service during the covid-19 lockdown.

Williams argues that passenger numbers declined far before the pandemic hit, mainly due to safety concerns on the trains particularly in the Western Cape, along with cable theft and vandalism.

This then creates a domino effect on the traffic experienced on roads, as passengers have been forced to look at alternative modes of transport, he adds.

Rail is the cheapest and the most efficient mode of transport. David Williams, Railway Expert

Earlier this month, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently create a joint working committee on rail devolution.

Williams says that if a local entity can get the rail services back to a satisfactory level of functionality, then they should be free to do so.

I don't see reasoning in principle why a local entity shouldn't be running these trains. David Williams, Railway Expert

.