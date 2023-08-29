Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restuarant

29 August 2023 11:56 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
spur
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

Have you ever been to a restaurant where someone brought their own food?

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Social media is divided over a family's decision to bring pap to Spur.

A Twitter user defended the family, saying that some members have food allergies and they can bring their food.

A mountain of pap was served by the mother to her family at Spur in Century City.

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.




