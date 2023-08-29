[WATCH] Against all odds!! Family brings own PAP to a restuarant





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Social media is divided over a family's decision to bring pap to Spur.

A Twitter user defended the family, saying that some members have food allergies and they can bring their food.

Bringing own food is ok sometimes. Eg. a family member has allergies or they are on a prescribed diet or medication & have restricted meals. However best is to be polite and ask the manager, she may allow it with a fee. Or buy and go to a public space in the mall or go home. ' Madumbe (@igorm365) August 28, 2023

A mountain of pap was served by the mother to her family at Spur in Century City.

I would have politely asked them to leave. How is the acceptable? @SpurRestaurant pic.twitter.com/pWVK5GJhJI ' 🅲🆁🅰🅸🅶'🆂 🆆🅾🆁🅻🅳 (@Mr_Siems1984) August 28, 2023

