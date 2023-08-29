'President's estate can solve the housing crisis by turning into public housing'





Lester Kiewit interviews Jared Sacks, PhD candidate in the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African studies at Columbia University.

On 23 August, thousands of people from various activist groups marched from the Two Rivers Urban Park in Observatory (the new home to the Amazon HQ) to President Cyril Ramaphosa's residence in Rondebosch.

The march was set out to demand the allocation of 32 pieces of vacant and unused public land to address the country's housing crisis by providing public housing and ensuring security of tenure for those at risk of eviction.

In an article in the Daily Maverick, Sacks proposes another property which would be suitable for public housing – Groote Schuur Estate, home to Ramaphosa's Genadendal Residence.

Sacks says that he 'absolutely believes' that the residence should be made available for public housing, justifying that it stands mainly vacant and unused given to the fact that Ramaphosa is mainly Pretoria-based.

He adds that a lot of land owned both by local and provincial government are being privatised and used for developments, such as Amazon.

Sacks believes that this is a 'waste of resources', especially when the country is facing a housing crisis and the money and land would be better off used elsewhere.

It's really an unused piece of land that can be used to help solve the housing crisis. Jared Sacks, PhD candidate in the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African studies – Columbia University

