Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'
In a world first, scientists have found an 8cm-long live worm in the brain of an Australian woman.
The parasitic worm was pulled from the patient’s damaged frontal lobe during surgery at Canberra Hospital last year.
The 64-year-old suffered stomach pain, a cough, and night sweats, which evolved into increasing forgetfulness and depression, The Guardian reports.
This prompted an MRI scan of her brain, revealing abnormalities that required surgery.
“But the neurosurgeon certainly didn’t go in there thinking they would find a worm... and it’s alive and wriggling,” infectious diseases physician, Dr Sanjaya Senanayake said.
The hospital team came together to decide if the patient required further treatment and uncover what kind of roundworm was extracted.
Scientists experienced with parasites identified the worm as an Ophidascaris robertsi, usually found in pythons.
This was the first reported case in the world of the parasite being found in humans.
It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.
Scientists say the woman most likely caught the roundworm after collecting a type of native grass, Warrigal greens, along the lake near to where she lived.
The patient is recovering well despite making medical history.
This article first appeared on 947 : Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/ct-scan-result-on-digital-tablet-6011611/
More from World
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before'
Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence.Read More
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific
Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean.Read More
Austrian town affected by 'over-tourism', residents protest for tourist limits
A small town called Hallstatt in Austria is protesting over-tourism as it sees up to 10,000 visitors a day.Read More
Russia deploys elite fighting group as Ukraine counter-offensive sees some gains
This comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed in June that his country's counter-offensive against Russian invaders began.Read More
Rome authorities working to clear rat infestation at the Colosseum
The city says the rats were attracted by the piles of trash left by tourists.Read More
How Russia is using ‘memory diplomacy’ to fight for allies among BRICS countries
Amid the war in Ukraine, Russia is making strategic use of nostalgia to secure allies.Read More
Three black people shot dead by white gunman in racially-motivated attack
Two men and one woman were shot dead inside a discount store in the town of Jacksonville, Florida.Read More
Germany proposes new legislation to make it easier to become a citizen
The German government is attempting to make it easier for non-EU citizens to become naturalised citizens.Read More
Is Prigozhin really dead? Did Putin murder him or was it a 'weird accident'?
It's believed that the plane, shot down by Russian air defences, killed Yevgeny Prigozhin along with group commander Dmitry Utkin.Read More