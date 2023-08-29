Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling'

29 August 2023 11:44 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Live worm found in Aussie woman’s brain in world first

It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.

In a world first, scientists have found an 8cm-long live worm in the brain of an Australian woman.

The parasitic worm was pulled from the patient’s damaged frontal lobe during surgery at Canberra Hospital last year.

The 64-year-old suffered stomach pain, a cough, and night sweats, which evolved into increasing forgetfulness and depression, The Guardian reports.

This prompted an MRI scan of her brain, revealing abnormalities that required surgery.

“But the neurosurgeon certainly didn’t go in there thinking they would find a worm... and it’s alive and wriggling,” infectious diseases physician, Dr Sanjaya Senanayake said.

The hospital team came together to decide if the patient required further treatment and uncover what kind of roundworm was extracted.

Scientists experienced with parasites identified the worm as an Ophidascaris robertsi, usually found in pythons.

This was the first reported case in the world of the parasite being found in humans.

It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months.

Scientists say the woman most likely caught the roundworm after collecting a type of native grass, Warrigal greens, along the lake near to where she lived.

The patient is recovering well despite making medical history.


This article first appeared on 947 : Live worm found in woman's brain in world first: 'It's alive and wriggling'




